Keybank National Association OH Purchases 653 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.