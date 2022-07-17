Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

