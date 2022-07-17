Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE D opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

