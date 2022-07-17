Keybank National Association OH Purchases 266 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

