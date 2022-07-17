Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 208 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

