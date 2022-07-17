Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

