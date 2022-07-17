Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

