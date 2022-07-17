Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.
OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
