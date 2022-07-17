Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 795.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

