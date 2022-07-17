Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

