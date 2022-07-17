54,401 Shares in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.33% of Sensus Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.57. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

