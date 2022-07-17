Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $582,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

