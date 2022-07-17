Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

