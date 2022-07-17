Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VBR stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.