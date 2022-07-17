DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of STZ opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

