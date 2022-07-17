MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 871,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 563,222 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

