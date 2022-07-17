Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,454 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

