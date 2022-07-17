Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

CTAS stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day moving average of $389.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

