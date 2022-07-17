tru Independence LLC Acquires 14,154 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

