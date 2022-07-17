Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 246,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $210.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
