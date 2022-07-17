Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

