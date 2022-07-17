53,660 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $56,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $25,417,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $19,085,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $16,600,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

CTRA opened at $26.92 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

