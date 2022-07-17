Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,865 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of XPEL worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in XPEL by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in XPEL by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $477,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,185,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,399,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $477,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,185,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,645. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

