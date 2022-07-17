Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 337,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

