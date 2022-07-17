Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,476 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 62,291 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PGX stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

