Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $4,201,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $95.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

