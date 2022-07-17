Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Clarus worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarus Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on CLAR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.80 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Clarus Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.