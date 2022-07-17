iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,599 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,188,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 101,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 73,657 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.09 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

