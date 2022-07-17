Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,806 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,417,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

