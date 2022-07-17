Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $66.63 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

