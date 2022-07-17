Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,316 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $48.37 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

