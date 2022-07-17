Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $35.74 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

