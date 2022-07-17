Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,079,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,425,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,838,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,163,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

