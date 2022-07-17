Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.