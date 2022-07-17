Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 73,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 3.4 %

BRX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

