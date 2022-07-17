Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Lazydays worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lazydays by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LAZY stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.60 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LAZY. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,385.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 102,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,085. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

