Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of Information Services Group worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $328.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Information Services Group news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

