Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Perion Network worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 237,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,772,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

