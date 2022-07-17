Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $681,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $370.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

