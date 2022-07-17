Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $683,000 in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of DLH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). DLH had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

