Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Calix worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CALX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Calix stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

