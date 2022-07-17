Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Ryerson worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Price Performance

Ryerson stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.