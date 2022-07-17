Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RRC opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.