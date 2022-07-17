Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

