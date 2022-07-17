Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Position Decreased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NMM opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

