Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

