Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

