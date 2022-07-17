Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 366 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 306.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Herc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Herc Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HRI opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

