Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of AdvanSix worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $13,241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.