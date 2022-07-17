Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $993,000 Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.42. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

